The diplomats in Geneva have been called back for another Plenary meeting to approve a new version of the IHR amendments dated TODAY june 1, 2024:

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf

I am pleased to report that while I had only a short time to read this, the document looks basically like what I have predicted all week. It is a “vanilla” version from which all terrible items have been removed, with one exception and one partial exception. I have made screen shots below to show what the problems are.

The one odious item is the agreement to “address” misinformation and disinformation. But as I explained earlier, this is already being implemented by our nations, so it is not new.

The section that demanded digital health documents aka digital IDs is gone; now both paper or digital health documents can be acceptable during a declared pandemic. The detailed demands to prove the “authenticity” of such documents has been watered down to the need for a doctor to sign the document.

I continue to think this is a huge win and this IHR document gives the globalists nothing that they really wanted. It also gives the developing nations essentially nothing. In other words, nearly two years of negotiations led to nothing.