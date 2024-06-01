The barely changed IHRs were just adopted. Don't worry -- the changes are practically meaningless
The diplomats in Geneva have been called back for another Plenary meeting to approve a new version of the IHR amendments dated TODAY june 1, 2024:
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf
I am pleased to report that while I had only a short time to read this, the document looks basically like what I have predicted all week. It is a “vanilla” version from which all terrible items have been removed, with one exception and one partial exception. I have made screen shots below to show what the problems are.
The one odious item is the agreement to “address” misinformation and disinformation. But as I explained earlier, this is already being implemented by our nations, so it is not new.
The section that demanded digital health documents aka digital IDs is gone; now both paper or digital health documents can be acceptable during a declared pandemic. The detailed demands to prove the “authenticity” of such documents has been watered down to the need for a doctor to sign the document.
I continue to think this is a huge win and this IHR document gives the globalists nothing that they really wanted. It also gives the developing nations essentially nothing. In other words, nearly two years of negotiations led to nothing.
Costa Rica does not want to keep negotiating.
Slovakia just rejected the entire new IHR!
Iran warns it may reject parts of the IHR.
Argentina laments the rapid process at the end. Calls for national sovereignty on health emergencies.
Netherlands, in the process of changing its governing officials, will defer approval to its next government and its parliament.
UK points out that govts can opt in or out of each amendment. The UK will vote on July 4 so the future government will make its decisions on the new IHR.
Yay!! I guess part of me still thinks that evil people with money and power really don’t care what a piece of paper says. But let’s celebrate the victory with our eyes wide open.
I fear any and all regs labeled dis- or misinformation whether the WHO Treaty or any other issue. This is manipulative ploy to create a non-definitive condition that can be used for any/all ideas that the oligarchy wants suppressed. The fact that this is a protocol that has been used over the past 4 yrs it has grown larger and works to capture the public's mind so they lose all sense of perspective. Today Mercola.com ran an article that talks about the capture of people's mind so they are no longer able to think critically and become easily subject to propaganda efforts. The tactics described are very old and have been used for many issues, particularly selling wars and pharma drugs like untested vaccines. This still needs to be fought against