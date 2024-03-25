The best movie on climate change I've ever seen. Hat tip to Wide Awake Media.
It goes into all aspects of the issue and features many highly credentialed scientists, 80 minutes. You will not be disappointed.
https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1770552312710217954?t=qzz-lYc0v9tCiwRn0gSl8w&s=35
The movie was posted by Wide Awake Media, which is a wonderful outfit that finds some of the very best clips and movies out there to educate ourselves. Also check out the clothing. I bought 3 Tees. And consider subscribing to the feeds above. Below I included 2 excellent clips.
Suggest you sign up to the twitter feed here: Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media). Here are some other extremely important clips :
Regarding CBDCs (45 seconds) from the head of the Minneapolis Fed:
https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1771869647085683165
Bill Gates on cow farts and saving the climate (2 minutes)
https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1771862538075959536
Every time I see or listen to Bill Gates I just about get physically sick. This man is a monster. Why on earth do people buy into this "climate change" and "we must get rid of the cows" baloney????? I look forward to watching the whole movie. Thank you for sharing.
Look forward, thank you. Sharing.