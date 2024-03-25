https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1770552312710217954?t=qzz-lYc0v9tCiwRn0gSl8w&s=35

The movie was posted by Wide Awake Media, which is a wonderful outfit that finds some of the very best clips and movies out there to educate ourselves. Also check out the clothing. I bought 3 Tees. And consider subscribing to the feeds above. Below I included 2 excellent clips.

Suggest you sign up to the twitter feed here: Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media). Here are some other extremely important clips :

Regarding CBDCs (45 seconds) from the head of the Minneapolis Fed:

https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1771869647085683165

Bill Gates on cow farts and saving the climate (2 minutes)

https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1771862538075959536