An organization of 15,000 doctors has suddenly sprung out of the woodwork and claims to be all about improving patient care. Where were they under Biden and Obama? Either they did not exist, or else they were very very quiet.

What is astroturfing? “Astroturfing is the deceptive practice of hiding the sponsors of an orchestrated message or organization (e.g., political, advertising, religious, or public relations) to make it appear as though it originates from, and is supported by, unsolicited grassroots participants. It is a practice intended to give the statements or organizations credibility by withholding information about the source's financial backers.”

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/rfk-jr-health-secretary-doctors-urge-senate-block-trump-administration-rcna186807

About NBC News and Brandy, whom I have encountered numerous times beating up vaccine safety activists over the years:

At NBC News, Zadrozny has written on the "depressing" aspects of the Internet, focusing on political extremism and conspiracy theories like QAnon and the Stop the Steal movement, and disinformation on social media, particularly as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-vaccination activism.[5][7] Discussing her motivation to cover these movements in her journalism, Zadrozny said that "suddenly, the stupid stuff on the internet, the scary stuff on the internet, became just so mainstream and important. And that totally should not be."[5] In October 2020, Zadrozny was criticized on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight. Carlson's guest Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter for Donald Trump, accused Zadrozny of trying to "dig up personal information about anonymous Trump supporters online ... basically, so she can ruin their lives."[8] NBC News issued a statement rebuking what they described as "Carlson dangerously and dishonestly" targeting Zadrozny, saying that the claims were a "smear" and had led to Zadrozny being harassed.[7][8] In their statement, NBC News said Zadrozny is "relentlessly well-researched and sophisticated in her understanding of disinformation and conspiracy theories on the Internet", and that they "couldn’t be prouder of Brandy, and we will continue to vigorously support her work."[9][7]

What popped out at me first thing was the doctor organization’s rapidly thrown-together and exceedingly vague website, which reminded me a lot of the website for another SUPPOSED doctor organization: “NO LICENSE FOR DISINFORMATION” that sprung up 4 years ago demanding that doctors who spread truthful information about COVID treatments lose their medical licenses. And that organization quickly shut down as people like me started investigating its finances and provenance.

This new organization, the “Committee to Protect Health Care” has a similarly basic website with similar claim as the “No License” people to be representing large numbers of young, multi-race doctors (just like the “No License” organization did) but no one ever heard of them before:

In fact, the website was thrown together so fast, it failed to conceal the funding source behind it: Act Blue, the notorious Dem fundraising entity involved in many possibly illegal schemes.

Go to the Donate page and this is what you find:

And this is the home page of Act Blue:

So, what has the Committee to Protect Health Care done? They claim to have done a lot, by snagging efforts made by other Dem groups to, for example, retain broad rights to abortion. The website significantly only makes vague statements about these efforts, failing to say whether they were successful, who led them, etc.

Currently, Act Blue is in trouble for laundering foreign contributions for US elections, with both state Attorneys-General and Congress. One example:

What is the bottom line?

A (probably crooked) Democratic fundraising powerhouse (Act Blue) stood up a new astroturf organization of (allegedly) 15,000 doctors begging Senators to prevent RFK, Jr. from being confirmed as HHS Secretary, and used this strategy as a hook to seek more donations. They may have fooled some donors. Will they fool the Senate?