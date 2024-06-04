Share this postThe Dam Has Broken. UK's Telegraph says COVID shots "may be to blame for increase in excess deaths"merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Dam Has Broken. UK's Telegraph says COVID shots "may be to blame for increase in excess deaths"Front page. Penned by Sarah Knapton, Science Editor, who has written truthful articles about COVID and deaths beforeMeryl NassJun 04, 2024180Share this postThe Dam Has Broken. UK's Telegraph says COVID shots "may be to blame for increase in excess deaths"merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther43Share180Share this postThe Dam Has Broken. UK's Telegraph says COVID shots "may be to blame for increase in excess deaths"merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther43SharePrevious
What a prime example of new-speak: an experimental medical procedure kills 3 million people, and the media speaks about “excess” deaths? Three million dead people was what it took for this reality to be acknowledged? What madness!
“May” be responsible? I mean this “awakening” is like molasses in January.