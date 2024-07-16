This is from Kaiser Health News and ABC News.

Here are the nuggets that makes sense in this article:

“There's no evidence that this year's bird flu virus spreads between people or causes serious disease in humans .

And it's unclear how well the available vaccine would prevent either scenario.”

Ignore everything else.

Actually, there are many “available vaccines” and none of the stockpiled vaccines are matches for the current H5N1. There are several vaccines in development but you can’t test them against a virus that does not exist. There is no bird flu virus that transmits human to human, so there is no way to tell if a vaccine would work against some future virus. Remember, for this virus to become a problem, it has to gain the ability to transmit human to human efficiently. But it also has to become more pathogenic. The chance of all this happening outside a lab is miniscule.

No rapidly produced vaccine has ever been safe and effective. Never. Do YOU want to be first up to try out the next one?

Finland is offering farmworkers bird flu shots. Some experts say the US should, too

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/finland-offering-farmworkers-bird-flu-shots-experts-us/story As bird flu spreads among dairy cattle in the U.S., veterinarians and researchers have taken note of Finland's move to vaccinate farmworkers at risk of infection. They wonder why their government doesn't do the same. "Farmworkers, veterinarians, and producers are handling large volumes of milk that can contain high levels of bird flu virus," said Kay Russo, a livestock and poultry veterinarian in Fort Collins, Colorado. "If a vaccine seems to provide some immunity, I think it should be offered to them." Amon a dozen virology and outbreak experts interviewed by KFF Health News, most agree with Russo. They said people who work with dairy cows should be offered vaccination for a disease that has killed roughly half of the people known to have gotten it globally over the past two decades, has killed cats in the U.S. this year, and has pandemic potential. However, some researchers sided with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in recommending against vaccination for now. There's no evidence that this year's bird flu virus spreads between people or causes serious disease in humans. And it's unclear how well the available vaccine would prevent either scenario. But the wait-and-see approach "is a gamble," said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University. "By the time we see severe outcomes, it means a lot of people have been infected." "Now is the time to offer the vaccines to farmworkers in the United States," said Nahid Bhadelia, director of the Boston University Center on Emerging Infectious Diseases. Even more urgent measures are lagging in the U.S., she added. Testing of farmworkers and cows is sorely needed to detect the H5N1 bird flu virus, study it, and extinguish it before it becomes a fixture on farms -- posing an ever-present pandemic threat. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said the agency takes bird flu seriously, and the U.S. is stockpiling 4.8 million doses of the vaccine. But, he said, "there's no recommendation to launch a vaccine campaign." [He pushes the monkeypox vaccines—Nass] "It's all about risk-benefit ratios," Daskalakis said. The benefits are blurry because there hasn't been enough testing to understand how easily the virus jumps from cows into people, and how sick they become. Just four people in the United States have tested positive this year, with mild cases -- too few to draw conclusions. Other farmworkers and veterinarians working on dairy farms with outbreaks have reported being sick, Russo said, but they haven't been tested. Public health labs have tested only about 50 people for the bird flu since the outbreak was detected in March. Still, Daskalakis said the CDC is not concerned that the agency is missing worrisome bird flu infections because of its influenza surveillance system. Hospitals report patients with severe cases of flu, and numbers are normal this year. Another signal that puts the agency at ease is that the virus doesn't yet have mutations that allow it to spread rapidly between people as they sneeze and breathe. "If we start to see changes in the virus, that's another factor that would be part of the decision to move from a planning phase into an operational one," Daskalakis said. On July 8, researchers reported that the virus may be closer to spreading between people than previously thought. It still doesn't appear to do so, but experiments suggest it has the ability to infect human airways. It also spread between two laboratory ferrets through the air. In considering vaccines, the agency takes a cue from a 1976 outbreak of the swine flu. Officials initially feared a repeat of the 1918 swine flu pandemic that killed roughly half a million people in the United States. So they rapidly vaccinated nearly 43 million people in the country within a year.

But swine flu cases turned out to be mild that year. [This is a lie and these authors know it. There were no cases of the flu for which the vaccine had been made—and the vaccine was rolled out anyway for a disease the experts knew did not exist.—Nass]. This made the vaccine seem unnecessarily risky as several reports of a potentially deadly disorder, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, emerged. Roughly one of every million people who get influenza vaccines may acquire the disorder, according to the CDC. [Another lie. One in a million was reported to have died from GBS, but ten times that many got GBS—Nass] That risk is outweighed by the benefits of prevention. Since Oct. 1, as many as 830,000 people have been hospitalized for the seasonal flu and 25,000 to 75,000 people have died.

[Except yearly death certificates indicate 2,000 die from influenza in the US each year—other numbers are estimates, not real data. In fact, I am going to provide CDC’s own estimates, so you can see how these authors lie even more than CDC does, which is saying something!—Nass:]

An after-action report on the 1976 swine flu situation called it a "sobering, cautionary tale" about responding prematurely to an uncertain public health threat. "It's a story about what happens when you launch a vaccine program where you are accepting risk without any benefit," Daskalakis said. Paul Offit, a virologist at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, sides with the CDC. "I'd wait for more data," he said.

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow/red) gro...

However, other researchers say this isn't comparable to 1976 because they aren't suggesting that the U.S. vaccinate tens of millions of people. Rather they're talking about a voluntary vaccine for thousands of people in close contact with livestock. This lessens the chance of rare adverse effects. The bird flu vaccine on hand, made by the flu vaccine company CSL Seqirus, was authorized last year by the European equivalent of the FDA. An older variety has FDA approval, but the newer variety hasn't gotten the green light yet. Although the vaccine targets a different bird flu strain than the H5N1 virus now circulating in cows, studies show it triggers an immune response against both varieties. It's considered safe because it uses the same egg-based vaccine technology deployed every year in seasonal flu vaccines.

[So now it is the technology and not the ingredients or the clinical trial data that make a vaccine safe??? Not to mention that in the US the Sequirus bird flu vaccine uses cell-based technology, NOT egg-based, from the troubled Holly Springs, NC factory. But why should these lying authors check their facts?—Nass]