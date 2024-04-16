Share this postThe Editors-in-Chief of the Lancet and Science magazine declined to testify to Congress todaymerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Editors-in-Chief of the Lancet and Science magazine declined to testify to Congress todayLike the 30 Dem. members of the Maine legislature who walked out when I received a commendation last week, these editors gave their middle finger to reviewing errors of their COVID responseMeryl NassApr 16, 202481Share this postThe Editors-in-Chief of the Lancet and Science magazine declined to testify to Congress todaymerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther35Share81Share this postThe Editors-in-Chief of the Lancet and Science magazine declined to testify to Congress todaymerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther35SharePrevious
They had to plead the fifth or be found guilty of 1) perjury if/when they lied, or 2) admitting they lied to humanity to advance the BIG Lie. Their silence is an admission of guilt. Nuremberg time?
They can’t tell the truth. At best they will take the 5th or pull a Fauci and say they have no recollection sir.