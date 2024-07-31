What would be cheap enough to discharge at the millions of tons level/year to cause the fine particulates in chemtrails?

What might contain the large variety of metals such as aluminum, barium, strontium, cadmium, arsenic, mercury that various scientists have found when testing environmental samples of ‘smoky’ snow or other sample materials that have received a visible (or invisible) dusting?

What might have profound effects that could control where rainfall occurs? Ever hear of weather warfare? And could sprayed particulates interact with EMFs and radar in ways that are useful to the military?

Did the EPA give us some hints about what might be sprayed to form the nearly ubiquitous sky-despoiling chemtrails?

There are a lot of coal-burning plants in the world. Those living nearby are said to have been subjected to toxic loads of mercury and other things.

130 million tons of toxic waste/year that companies will pay you to take away!

But wait! EPA says the quiet part out loud. Reusing coal fly ash “can create …environmental benefits, such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions…”

How can they explain that one away?

Here is something to think about. I give you page 1. The rest can be found at this link:

http://www.nuclearplanet.com/ozone3.pdf