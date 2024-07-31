The EPA provides a major clue about chemtrails' toxic makeup
With very serious implications. I am only starting my explorations in this area, but our Sept 6-7 symposium will have more
What would be cheap enough to discharge at the millions of tons level/year to cause the fine particulates in chemtrails?
What might contain the large variety of metals such as aluminum, barium, strontium, cadmium, arsenic, mercury that various scientists have found when testing environmental samples of ‘smoky’ snow or other sample materials that have received a visible (or invisible) dusting?
What might have profound effects that could control where rainfall occurs? Ever hear of weather warfare? And could sprayed particulates interact with EMFs and radar in ways that are useful to the military?
Did the EPA give us some hints about what might be sprayed to form the nearly ubiquitous sky-despoiling chemtrails?
There are a lot of coal-burning plants in the world. Those living nearby are said to have been subjected to toxic loads of mercury and other things.
130 million tons of toxic waste/year that companies will pay you to take away!
But wait! EPA says the quiet part out loud. Reusing coal fly ash “can create …environmental benefits, such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions…”
How can they explain that one away?
Here is something to think about. I give you page 1. The rest can be found at this link:
My contribution is a better word.
Skypainting.
For the live of Womanity it must stop, whatever it is
Cease fire
¨Danger: Chemtrails – Aerial Spraying of Toxic Chemicals By Foster Gamble
Governments and corporations are deliberately manipulating and altering Earth’s climate, endangering the lives of people all over the world. Two of the most extreme cases of geo-engineering are chemtrails – the release of toxic chemicals into the air that are poisoning people and the planet – and HAARP – an electromagnetic antenna array based in Alaska that can send radio-frequency radiation over large geographical areas and manipulate weather patterns causing earthquakes, tsunamis, and more. These projects represent some of the worst crimes in history, yet most people are unaware of them.
Over a hundred patents have been granted to major corporations, including Monsanto, for aerial spraying of materials that can penetrate your lungs and blood, cause disease, disrupt your mental capacity, cause you to be sterile and even cause premature death. These materials are being sprayed all over our planet – and on you – right now, without your knowledge or consent.
For over ten years, observers have been noticing white aerosol trails being dispersed in the skies that don’t behave like usual condensing jet exhaust. When seeking explanation, investigators are told by the government that these are just the normal “contrails” that we see coming from commercial jets and that they are perfectly safe. However, they don’t dissipate the way regular condensation trails do. They linger for hours, spreading across the sky, and are often laid out in cross hatch patterns. The government has refused to test samples collected underneath the trails. Now a TV news report from Germany has confirmed that their military is in fact doing aerial spraying of chemtrails.
An article from the NIH, the National Institutes of Health, confirms that not only are chemtrails real, but they are suspected to be responsible for a variety of neurotoxic conditions including MS.
In 2001, Congressman Dennis Kucinich of Ohio introduced “The Space Preservation Act”, HR 2977. As former head of the House Armed Services Committee overseeing U.S. military projects, Kucinich’s bill called for the peaceful use of space and a ban on “exotic weapons”, including chemtrails.
Intense spraying of dangerous chemicals from planes has been reported in, at least, the US, Canada, Germany, England, Australia, Mexico, South Africa, Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Croatia. A nasty mixture of parasites, pathogens, toxic heavy metals and nano-engineered particles have been found falling to earth from the trails of certain planes. Aluminum, barium, bacillus spores, radioactive thorium, cadmium, chromium, nickel, desiccated blood, mold spores, yellow mycototoxins, ethylene dibromide and synthetic nano-fibers are among the ingredients found in collected samples. As these fill the atmosphere and lodge in our lungs and blood streams through the air we breathe and the food we eat, it represents the most unavoidable toxic pollution in history.
In some areas under the spray, aluminum levels in the soil are so elevated certain trees and crops are struggling to survive. Interestingly, the USDA, which receives royalties on GMO crops, was recently granted a patent for seeds that can grow in soil with high aluminum content.
There are hundreds of photos of Chemtrails, ground based videos, and even a video shot from above a plane while it was turning on and off its sprayers.
The Council on Foreign Relations ran an article in its Foreign Affairs journal promoting the use of dumping heavy metals in the atmosphere to combat global warming. They also held workshops on the subject titled: “Unilateral Planetary Scale Geo-engineering and the Challenge of Global Governance.” Recently their conference in Monterey, California, called “Strategic Aerosol Geo-engineering” announced a ban on reporting such activities.¨ Read More
