Here is the punchline: at 2 hrs 46 minutes 45 seconds. Andreesen tells Rogan he attended meetings in the spring (presumably for CEOs like himself) where he was told not to start any more companies. They would all be centralized. All companies (only 2-3 would be left) and all would be controlled by the government.

While this is astounding, you have to listen to much of the earlier podcast to learn how Andreesen and his colleagues were being attacked by regulation—and sometimes by methods that were not written down anywhere. (Similar to what I saw with the attack on ivermectin by government—entirely illegal, not written down, a whisper campaign to make people fearful of their licenses so they would comply and not prescribe nor dispense, nor make ivermectin available to pharmacies by controlling the distributors.) They did not write anything down because the government officials carrying it out knew it was illegal and were protecting themselves.

The USG had already shown Andreesen what it could do to those who did not go along with its plans. You probably wondered how the “debanking” got started, and what were the forces behind it? Was it very rare? Why was it going on in England (Nigel Farage) and the US (Dr. Joseph Mercola)?

It wasn’t rare. It had happened to thirty (30) tech industry VIPs Andreesen knew of. No credit cards will work. Your bank gives you your money and refuses to do more business with you. You cannot make payroll. You cannot pay bills. Other banks don’t want your money either.

This was also done to the truckers in Canada.

As with social media companies throwing you off their platforms, the USG whispered to banks, who complied and “debanked” good customers.

This is the government wolf throwing off Granny’s shawl and bonnet and baring its teeth. Controlling the media, it could now do what it wanted to Americans as well as foreigners, to keep the New World Order bullet train speeding ahead.

Rampant, deliberate illegality is one of the reasons the Biden deep state is lobbing ATACMS into Russia and trying all manner of tricks to interfere with the transfer of power to Trump and prevent the normal working of government. Why do you think the USG never ordered federal employees back to work, and increased the federal workforce by 10% under “Biden”? I personally think the USG is out to bankrupt the country as a means to taking over the banks and private enterprises, so as to gallop in and “save” us from the collapse.

Marc Andreesen was a dyed in the wool Democrat until recently. Now he is a strong Trump supporter, acknowledgeing that we need desperately to get our country back in order and turn this ship around.

He has been doing lots of interviews recently. If you don’t have time for this long one, consider watching something else of his.

On debanking: https://www.fastcompany.com/91246294/why-marc-andreessen-and-silicon-valley-billionaires-are-talking-about-debanking