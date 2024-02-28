Excellent, detailed review of the “Pandemic Agreement”

http://opiniojuris.org/2024/02/06/the-negotiating-text-of-the-new-who-treaty-on-pandemic-preparedness-and-response-an-initial-analysis-and-underexamined-points-of-concern/

The below is of special concern to me:

[This article investigates] “two underexamined points of concern: the absence of any engagement with the danger that the WHO Pandemic Agreement may incentivise the conduct dangerous gain-of-function (GoF) research on what the Negotiating Text refers to as ‘pathogens with pandemic potential’ (Art.1(h)); and the rather limited engagement with the implications that the Agreement may have for the enjoyment of human rights of people around the world.”