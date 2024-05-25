World news: Dutch parliament opposes WHO treaty

The Dutch government will not vote in favour of the Pandemic Treaty and the amended International Health Guidelines (IHR) of the WHO, but it will not oppose them either. In the early morning of 22 May, this unclear commitment by Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport Pia Dijkstra ended the emergency debate on the 'WHO motion' by Mona Keijzer (BBB), in which the House instructs the government not to agree to the two WHO initiatives, which was adopted by the House of Representatives. Dijkstra had previously announced that he would not carry out this motion, to the indignation of the House.

After contentious discussions in the Dutch parliament this week, the Dutch health minister had to retract his position and move to neutral saying the Dutch government would neither accept nor reject the two treaties at the World health assembly this week.

Previously he had dared to say he would act against the instructions of parliament.

This is simply one example of the power of the globalists behind these WHO initiatives. it also reveals that if the parliament does not go along, it does have ultimate control.