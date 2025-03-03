We adore Zelenskyy, the crooked comic actor, and so now European lives must be sacrificed in Ukraine since the Americans, who usually fight Britain’s wars for us, stubbornly won’t participate. How dare they?

Zelenskyy hasn’t got enough weapons because he sold off many of those that came from the US, so Europe needs to restock him. (It might be cheaper to just give him money, if he sells the weapons for 20 cents on the dollars, as Tucker Carlson alleged.)

Europe promises to provide boots on the ground and planes in the air to maintain Ukraine’s border deal with Russia. But only if the US plays along with us. However, the US said it won’t. So we are blowing smoke, or offering up our young men to the meat grinder with no stop gap, no real plan.

Europe has promised to start paying more for weapons—5% of our national budgets is being required for arms.

Europe may have to kick in more for NATO as talk of the US leaving NATO gathers steam. Elon is all for getting out. Note that NATO’s head Mark Rutte (on the upper left of the photo) is there, no doubt making sure there are no discussions about THAT at this meeting.

Meantime European leaders’ acquiescence to the bombing of the Nordstrom pipelines and embargoing Russian gas means their people are being gouged by skyrocketing energy costs. (Though Norway has benefited greatly.) It seemed like a good idea at the time. Is it now?

These “leaders’” efforts to reduce cows for their belches and grow mealworms for protein intake have not caught on. This powerful demonstration of contempt and desire to humiliate their citizens — alone — should lead to ousting these puppets.

And now you are gutting free speech and locking people up for tweeting the wrong opinion in the homes of "Liberté, égalité, fraternité" and the Magna Carta. How far do you think that will get you, terrorizing people for their thoughts? These leaders need to chucked out “tout suite.”

Will Trump bring you back to reality by helping repair Nordstream and making manufacturing, farming and heating your homes affordable again? Will you then stop the economic attack on your own citizens, and maybe even cave to free and fair elections? Europe will be bloody lucky if the US shames it into halting its slide down the drain of history.