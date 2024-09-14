Here is the PACT FOR THE FUTURE in 29 pages:

https://www.un.org/pga/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2024/09/Pact-for-the-Future_Rev3_under-silence-until-3-September-13h00.pdf

I have pulled some of my favorite quotes from the document and shown you which item # they come from. I then explain what I think they mean. This looks nothing like an ordinary treaty. There are few specifics. There is no date regarding when it will go into force or even any mention that anything will go into force.

I am guessing that it is intended to serve, like the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, as something that points the way to other documents that will have the specifics, but allegedly will not require ratification by governments. Hmmm…

