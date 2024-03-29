Newsletter Edition #77 [Treaty Talks].

The Fate of the Pandemic Agreement Hangs in Balance, Will be Determined by "Process". Hinges on a Deal on Access & Benefits-Sharing Mechanism [INB9 WRAP]

The Fate of the Pandemic Agreement Hangs in Balance, Will be Determined by “Process”. Hinges on a Deal on Access & Benefits-Sharing Mechanism [INB9 WRAP]

Priti Patnaik

Mar 29, 2024

Forgive our penchant to find meaning in chaos. Indulge us some more, as we try to put together emerging indications from the swirling dynamics in the negotiations towards a pandemic agreement.

After a slow, and somewhat rough, fortnight of discussions, WHO member states agreed to buy more time to conclude the negotiations for a Pandemic Agreement by May 2024.

So while the limits of multilateralism in global health are fraying under pressure, it is still too early to write off this process. But be sure, if you hear folks say “soft landing” or “plan B”, to read this is as a euphemism for “collective failure”…