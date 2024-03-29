The Pandemic Treaty is on the rocks. Developing nations don't want to pay for the expensive buildout of a biosecurity system while all they get is a measly handout for sharing bioweapons
Adding two more weeks of negotiations was hastily agreed, as what was to be the final International Negotiating Body session just ended.
Mar 29, 2024
Forgive our penchant to find meaning in chaos. Indulge us some more, as we try to put together emerging indications from the swirling dynamics in the negotiations towards a pandemic agreement.
After a slow, and somewhat rough, fortnight of discussions, WHO member states agreed to buy more time to conclude the negotiations for a Pandemic Agreement by May 2024.
So while the limits of multilateralism in global health are fraying under pressure, it is still too early to write off this process. But be sure, if you hear folks say “soft landing” or “plan B”, to read this is as a euphemism for “collective failure”…
At the end of the roller-coaster ride, that the past two weeks of this meeting have been, there were many moments replete with uncertainty and pessimism both among diplomats and among others in this process. But international treaty-making requires time, observers point out. And a negotiation as complex and multi-layered as this one, countries always had an uphill battle against time…
