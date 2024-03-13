The Texas GOP polled citizens during a primary yesterday, asking if they wanted the freedom to accept or reject vaccines of their choice
92% wanted informed consent without coercion: over 2 million Texans voted.
This is a shot across the bow for giving the WHO, national or state governments the power to coerce us into accepting an untested, so-called vaccine in future. Or even a tested, “real” vaccine. People want their bodily autonomy.
so... 8% are braindead lemmings?
Bet if you asked a similar question at a Democrat convention, such as, “Do you feel the government has the right to impose mandates such as vaccines and masks during a worldwide pandemic? 92-100% would shout out yes!
Sad but true! I remember protesting the mandates for the shots on the police dept. in San Jose CA and wearing a sign. My Body. My choice. And people in their cars driving by were screaming at us and giving us the finger!