On Feb. 22, The Daily Mail published a major story about a Yale professor who says the Covid “vaccines” may NOT be safe. The story has generated more than 920 comments, the vast majority of whom agree with her. (Every poster who shared a vaccine injury anecdote received 50 to 100+ “thumbs ups” and the article has been shared 3,100 times.)

Furthermore, an on-line newspaper with a global readership of millions is now asking anyone who might have been injured from Covid jabs - or thinks they lost loved ones who’d been vaccinated - to contact the paper for possible future stories.

Last night my wife, Carrie, came back from Book Club and told me all the participants were talking about vaccine injuries and vaccinated people who’d “died suddenly.” This has never happened before.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was nominated by Donald Trump to be secretary of HHS, the agency in charge of “public health.” Not only was the world’s most prominent vaccine skeptic nominated for this position, he was confirmed and is now leading these agencies.

State legislators in approximately eight states have introduced legislation to ban mRNA “vaccines.” While these bills, so far, have not been enacted into law, they were introduced and citizens who believe they suffered life-altering vaccine injuries were allowed to testify in several public hearings.

🔥 In related news, the BBC ran a hyperventilating story yesterday headlined, “Bezos focuses Washington Post opinion pages on free markets and liberties.” Amazon kingpin and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos announced yesterday that the newspaper's opinion section will now focus on supporting “personal liberties and free markets,” and pieces opposing those views will not be published.

WaPo’s opinion editor David Shipley immediately resigned. Something has changed in the Daily Mail’s jab reporting. It ran two more vaccine injury stories in the last 24 hours. The first article is a story that we discussed in C&C two years ago (in 2023)— Megyn Kelly’s red-pill moment, after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder that her doctors said was from the shots. Here’s this morning’s Mail headline about old news:

Yesterday, the Mail ran an even more salacious headline, becoming, so far as I know, the first major media platform to blend vaccine injury into customary media health-risk scaremongering. Except instead of terrifying readers with the dangers of metal bra clasps, behold: your possible risk from vaccines:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bp-cdc-recommends-covid-vaccines-babies/

And on the FDA advisory committee meeting to pick the next flu shot strains that was cancelled, I have reproduced the following article from today’s Defender, which quotes me. I have many problems with the lies that have been told for decades about flu shots and appreciated the opportunity to vent.

FDA Calls Off Meeting to Select Flu Strains for Next Season’s Flu Vaccine

The FDA on Monday sent members of its vaccine advisory committee an email canceling the meeting. The agency told CNN that it will “make public its recommendations to manufacturers in time for updated vaccines to be available for the 2025-2026 influenza season.”

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

February 27, 2025. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/flu-vaccine-strains-fda-advisory-committee-meeting/

VRBPAC members ‘often team up with industry’

According to the Times, Kennedy has “repeatedly warned of ‘regulatory capture’ — the idea that federal regulators are captive to industry.” In an interview with Fox News earlier this month, Kennedy said several public health agency panels that develop policies such as vaccine guidelines are composed of “outside experts,” almost all of whom “have severe … conflicts of interest.” The Times acknowledged that the members of committees like VRBPAC “often team up with industry,” citing the example of Offit, “an inventor of a rotavirus vaccine that was later developed by the pharmaceutical giant Merck.” Parks said she thinks it’s “good that VRBPAC meetings have been put on ice until the members of these advisory committees are actually properly vetted and determined not to have conflicts of interest. Currently, it appears that many members are there to rubber-stamp the agenda of vaccine manufacturers.” The cancellation of the VRBPAC meeting came just days after HHS announced the end of the CDC’s “Wild to Mild” advertising campaign promoting flu vaccines. HHS called on the CDC to instead develop “advertisements that promote the idea of ‘informed consent’ in vaccine decision-making.” “I am hopeful that better data on the flu and flu vaccines will help Americans make truly informed choices about whether to get flu vaccines,” Nass said.

