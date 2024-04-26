There are several agendas that the following story feeds.

The first purpose of this story is to enhance a narrative that will lead to restrictions on the use of antibiotics in future.

The second narrative is about One Hellth. The only justification that makes any sense at all in the One Hellth narrative is the fact that antibiotic resistance can develop in humans as a result of antibiotics being fed to livestock and poultry. Note that the WHO never emphasizes the fact that most antibiotic resistance would probably disappear if antibiotics were no longer included in animal feed. They are included because they increase growth rates.

By maintaining antibibiotics in animal feed, antibiotic resistance continues to develop in bacteria in the gut of livestock, and those that grow in/on the meat during processing, packaging and storage.

Then the WHO, FDA, EMA etc. can use this as the justification to impose restrictions on antibiotic use for humans (who only consume about 20% by weight of antibiotics used in the US—the rest are for animals) and to justify the need for “One Hellth.”

The thing is, doctors are supposed to take care of the patient in front of them, and their role is not to shortchange that patient, who might benefit from antibiotics, because they are now being charged with “protecting the planet” from antibiotic resistance. When the regulators restrict the use of antibiotic in animal feed, we will know they are serious about AMR and perhaps then other means to control it will make sense. But not before then!