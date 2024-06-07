The WHO is on a kick this week to talk about food "safety" and teach you how to talk about it too
Monday, 10 June
Ranking food safety risks at the national level
Webinar, 13:00-14:10 CEST
In 2025, WHO is planning to release an update to the burden estimates of foodborne diseases at the national, regional, and global levels. This webinar will describe key components of risk analysis with a focus on risk ranking and how health metrics such as estimated incidence, deaths and disease burden can be applied as a tool for national risk ranking exercise. Learn more and register.
Tuesday, 11 June
Are you ready for the unexpected? Keys for effective national and global communication on food incidents
Webinar, 15:00-16:00 CEST
Hosted by FAO, WHO and the WHO International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN), this webinar will feature a presentation on INFOSAN’s mechanisms for identifying, reporting, and responding to food safety incidents worldwide and celebrate the 20th anniversary of INFOSAN. The webinar will include a Q&A session with the online audience. Learn more and register.
Let me guess: Bugs are the most healthy food. :)
Rightfully so…because they insure we only get poison food. So unless you personally validate your own, it’s ALL dangerous.