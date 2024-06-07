Latest news from WHO and WHO events page

Monday, 10 June

Ranking food safety risks at the national level

Webinar, 13:00-14:10 CEST

In 2025, WHO is planning to release an update to the burden estimates of foodborne diseases at the national, regional, and global levels. This webinar will describe key components of risk analysis with a focus on risk ranking and how health metrics such as estimated incidence, deaths and disease burden can be applied as a tool for national risk ranking exercise. Learn more and register.

Tuesday, 11 June

Are you ready for the unexpected? Keys for effective national and global communication on food incidents

Webinar, 15:00-16:00 CEST

Hosted by FAO, WHO and the WHO International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN), this webinar will feature a presentation on INFOSAN’s mechanisms for identifying, reporting, and responding to food safety incidents worldwide and celebrate the 20th anniversary of INFOSAN. The webinar will include a Q&A session with the online audience. Learn more and register.