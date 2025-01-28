For the US, withdrawal can be accomplished either by invoking the reservation the US added when it joined the WHO by signing its Constitution in 1946, or by citing provisions in the Vienna Convention on Treaties.

a) Using the reservation requires a year’s notice, which Trump already gave, and paying up our dues. Professor Boyle and I believe this would allow an immediate departure. This reservation language could be found on the State Department website, and I believe I have previously provided a link to it, but today it is difficult to find there, as the site is in flux. I could not find it on the WHO website either.

However, the Congressional Research Service studied the issue of the mechanics of leaving the WHO when Trump gave notice to the WHO in July 2020. You can read the entire report, or the relevant section below.

b) Alternatively, the US could leave by citing the Vienna Convention, from which I have screenshot the relevant 2 provisions, in the article below, which I wrote in late 2023. There is no particular time limit, nor are there other requirements to be met if the United States uses this process.