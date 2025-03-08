https://x.com/AVPac_US/status/1898431871756972160
And go here for the rest: https://x.com/AVPac_US/status/1898431871756972160
https://x.com/AVPac_US/status/1898431871756972160
And go here for the rest: https://x.com/AVPac_US/status/1898431871756972160
No posts
We all need to know more as to the functionality of farming. The pesticides are keeping us sick. We must argue for better ways to farm and keep us healthy.
There are natural ways to fight the bugs, and fertilize, it’s usually not more expensive, but it’s more work