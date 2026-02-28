https://x.com/Holden_Culotta/status/2027461030155100662

Joe Rogan just challenged RFK Jr. on Trump’s glyphosate Executive Order.



And Kennedy declared that he opposes the Trump DOJ’a support for a pesticide immunity shield:



“They did something that I really don’t like.”



“Which is to support a lawsuit that’s now before the Supreme Court … for federal preemption.”



“It would effectively give them immunity from liability.”



RFK Jr. also told Rogan he was “not particularly happy, to put it mildly” with Trump’s Executive Order declaring glyphosate production a national security priority:



“I’ve spent 40 years fighting pesticides.”



“I was part of the trial team on the Monsanto case.”



“We won three cases in a row and then got an $11 billion settlement with Monsanto, which is now Bayer.”



“Pesticides are poison.”



“They’re designed to kill all life.”



“The President didn’t create the system.”



“He’s dealing with a problem that was created over the past 60 years.”



“We have addicted our farmers to these pesticides.”



“Particularly glyphosate.”



Rogan: “How crazy is that statement?”



“The entire American food system is based on using poison.”



Kennedy: “The farmers don’t like it.”



“Right now, according to the industry reports, 99% of our glyphosate comes from China.”



“That’s what the President was responding to.”



“But we all know we’ve gotta transition off of glyphosate.”



“Farmers hate it.”



“One, they’re now starting to see these chemical-resistant weeds.”



“Two … it cost them a lot of money.”



“Three … most European countries don’t allow the export of our crops to their countries.”



“And they know it’s destroying their soil.”



“It’s destroying their farms.”