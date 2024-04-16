Share this postToday: 2 pm Hearing: the Constitution and COVID. 8pm Twitter space with Rep. Thomas Massiemerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherToday: 2 pm Hearing: the Constitution and COVID. 8pm Twitter space with Rep. Thomas MassieMeryl NassApr 16, 202442Share this postToday: 2 pm Hearing: the Constitution and COVID. 8pm Twitter space with Rep. Thomas Massiemerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15ShareWATCH: https://judiciary.house.gov/committee-activity/hearings/liberty-tyranny-and-accountability-covid-19-and-constitution42Share this postToday: 2 pm Hearing: the Constitution and COVID. 8pm Twitter space with Rep. Thomas Massiemerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15SharePreviousNext
Yes! I saw the info about Thomas Massie from the Sovereignty Coalition-who is also working to keep the WHO from destroying our country and our world! Rep. Massie is probably the most conservative rep we have. I can't wait to hear what he has to say. Thank you for sharing!
Isn’t the biggest problem the liability protection our federal govt provides commercial profit making companies coupled with the corruption of the regulatory agencies? If companies were held liable and there was not corruption in the regulatory agencies there would be little need to try to coerce or force people.
We are arguing the wrong point. This is only an issue because the govt funded the biological agent - then funded invalid tests pumping up case numbers, then outlawed known treatments then funded the new therapies then gave emergency use authorization to the never before used therapies and then Forced it on the population.
Currently the Issue isn’t the right to make your own medical decisions - (we all have due process rights no matter what) it’s everything that happened before it in this case. It’s all the other stuff the govt is doing it has no business doing and the lack of accountability for the corruption. As long as that isn’t the item for discussion, a thousand experts can talk away but millions of people will never ever be forced again.
Even if there is an actual pandemic.