Today's NY Times: "The drops (food) come two days after more than 100 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces opened fire around a convoy of aid trucks in Gaza"
“Fish in a barrel”
For the people of Gaza, their EOTW is playing-out right now. Most of the world’s audience basks in a gas-lit high distraction-glow and pays little to no mind.
Shameful times, for everyone alive, these..
and dropping relief to panhandle of Texas?
Oh wait!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! they are NOT foreigners in need are they?
Besides, like East Palestine, they did not vote for what levitates in the oval office
and never mind Maui 'aid'