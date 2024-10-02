Today's specials: Marburg and MERS
No one caught Ebola (a cousin of Marburg) on a plane or a train. Never mind--panic anyway! Then worry about MERS, a mor severe cousin of COVID
They won’t give up on pandemic fear porn. But you can.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2024-DON536
Thank you so much for your calm and informed voice
We need More doctors like you
thank you Dr Nass
Geez they really gotta scramble to find victims.
The opioid pandemic is going full song and not a peep from public health about that.
In the middle east their concern is catching a missile, not measles.
Meanwhile they are immunizing the media so no truth breaks out.