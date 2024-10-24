Share this postTom Jefferson lets it all hang out re the flu shot fraud, after studying this for 35 yearsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTom Jefferson lets it all hang out re the flu shot fraud, after studying this for 35 yearsHe gets better as he ages. These shots never made any sense--their purpose was to groom Americans to expect to show up each year for a jabMeryl NassOct 24, 202441Share this postTom Jefferson lets it all hang out re the flu shot fraud, after studying this for 35 yearsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther63ShareTrust the EvidenceConnecting yet more DotsI beg all of you who were or will be offered an influenza vaccination to consider the content of this post when deciding whether to accept…Read more6 hours ago · 36 likes · 9 comments · Tom Jefferson41Share this postTom Jefferson lets it all hang out re the flu shot fraud, after studying this for 35 yearsmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther63SharePrevious
No shots of any kind for me.
Mr Jefferson's work continues to impress.
I grew up on a farm in rural Ireland. I was diagnosed with asthma when I was two. All through childhood I had regular problems with my asthma. When I was a teen I went to secondary school in small town that had a major air pollution problem because it had a huge amount of traffic going through every day, and most people had dirty diesel cars. After a few years of each winter my asthma getting progressively worse, my mom took me to a specialist in Dublin to see what could be done to help me from being so constantly ill. My mom asked if having a flu shot might help, to which he said that no, it wouldn't be of any benefit to me. The specialist explained that the flu shot wouldn't help my asthma and I wouldn't gain any of the alleged protections from the shot itself when it came to maybe catching the flu, that for an average child (even one with asthma) or adult the flu was nothing to worry about.
The only thing that has changed in the thirty years since that meeting is that there has been more PR around the flu shots, the specialist's recommendations still ring true today.