Here is where you go for the hearing and to learn more:

https://judiciary.house.gov/committee-activity/hearings/follow-science-oversight-biden-covid-19-administrative-state-response

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The hearing, "Follow the Science?: Oversight of the Biden Covid-19 Administrative State Response," will discuss the Subcommittee's oversight that found how the Biden Administration pressured the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to "cut corners" and lower agency standards to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and authorize boosters. This approval enabled the Biden administration to mandate the vaccine, despite concerns that the vaccine was causing injury among otherwise healthy young Americans. Congress needs to address reforms to the administrative state to bring accountability to its agencies, particularly when it comes to the process of approving vaccines.

A locally-acquired Dengue case in Tampa. Canada licenses a chikungunya vaccine (!) — for a disease that does not exist in Canada. More dire warnings about monkeypox. And guess what? A vaccine for urinary tract infections! What will they think of next?

Time for cotton in your ears? I was told only vaccines and nuclear facilities have a government-granted liability shield. Which gives them a leg up on profitability. And if your main or only customer is the government, you have a guaranteed market. No advertising needed. So we can expect the number of vaccines to keep growing.

Here is the agenda for the CDC advisory meeting. It is going to be painful.