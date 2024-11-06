Trump is said to have told Netanyahu to end his war on Gaza by the inauguration. An arms embargo could end it and save face for Netanyahu.
Trump could announce this right now
https://www.timesofisrael.com/turkey-presses-un-for-arms-embargo-on-israel-in-joint-letter-with-52-countries/
“We have written a joint letter calling on all countries to stop the sale of arms and ammunition to Israel. We delivered this letter, which has 54 signatories, to the UN on November 1,” said Hakan Fidan at a press conference in Djibouti, where he was attending a Turkey-Africa partnership summit.
“We must repeat at every opportunity that selling arms to Israel means participating in its genocide,” said Fidan, adding that the letter is “an initiative launched by Turkey.”
Among the signatories were Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Algeria, China, Iran and Russia. The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, both inter-governmental organizations within the UN, also signed the document.
Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the UN to impose an arms embargo on Israel. He said the measure would be an “effective solution” to end Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza, which was sparked when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists stormed southern Israel to kill some 1,200 people and take 251 hostages.
Erdogan has been a harsh critic of Israel throughout the war in Gaza, at one point appearing to say he would invade Israel to end the war. In May, he banned trade with Israel, ending the two countries’ robust economic ties.
Erdogan also met with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul in April, several months before he was slain in an explosion in Tehran widely attributed to Israel. Government officials told The Times of Israel earlier this year that Hamas’s leadership had briefly moved from Qatar to Turkey that month amid tensions with Doha.
Some of Israel’s allies have also floated restricting arms deliveries to the country. French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that an arms embargo is the only way to end the war in Gaza. In September, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer halted the delivery of some weapons out of fear they could be used to commit war crimes, but stopped short of calling for a full embargo. Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also announced in September that she was suspending some 30 permits for arms shipments to Israel, saying Ottawa would not have “arms or parts of arms be sent to Gaza.”
Israel’s two largest arms sources, the United States and Germany, have resisted calls for an embargo on Israel, though each has been accused of withholding certain arms during the war.
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/more-than-50-countries-press-un-for-arms-embargo-on--israel
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-827744
Why did Netanyahu fire [Defense Minister] Gallant, and what does it mean for Israel’s strategy in Gaza?
Tensions between Netanyahu and Gallant have been mounting for months, highlighting rifts within Israel’s government over military tactics.
NOVEMBER 5, 2024 22:40
Who is Yoav Gallant?
Yoav Gallant, recently dismissed as Israel’s Defense Minister, is a former general recognized for his practical, no-nonsense approach to security. Gallant built public respect for his role in managing Israel’s 13-month Gaza campaign and fostered strong ties with international allies, including US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, enhancing his influence on Israel’s defense policy.
Why did Netanyahu fire him?
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited a “crisis of trust” and strategic differences in his decision to remove Gallant. Netanyahu’s office pointed to Gallant’s opposition to continuing an aggressive campaign against Hamas without clear objectives. Gallant criticized Netanyahu’s goal of “absolute victory,” arguing that it risked prolonging the conflict without securing Israeli hostages. The public airing of these disagreements reportedly frustrated Netanyahu, who claimed they encouraged Israel’s enemies.
It seems Netanyahu has no “military objectives.” Instead, he wants to completely take over Gaza, and his exploits in Lebanon suggest he is after a “Greater Israel” land grab—another territorial expansion into highly populated areas. But he needs the rest of the world to provide him the ammunition and political cover to do so.
It is time to tell the demagogue NO MORE. Go on trial for your corruption. No more cover of war to maintain your job as Prime Minister. Slither away.
Refusing him any more weapons is an easy fix for all. Trump can announce this.
do you have a link to an article that reports that Trump told Satanyahu to end the slaughter in Gaza before his inauguration?
Why do people think that those who want the killing of Palestinian women and children to stop means they are pro Hamas. Talk about an inaccurate conflation. Most Jews were never in favour of Zionist ideology. Neither are most people in favour of terrorism no matter which side it comes from.