The poor NYT just doesn't get it. They say Trump ran a "dark and defiant" campaign. Trump won partially cause he was sniper shot, hit in the head (ear) on live TV, and immediately struggled to rise through the suppression of his Secret Service protectors, to lift his fist defiantly in the air and urge Americans to follow him. That is defiance and that is what so many Americans want. They voted for an imperfect person who is, yet, a leader and a warrior. Better than an uncontested cut out any way you look at it. Harris ran the dark and idiotic campaign. Let's all head out today and walk around town and smile at people. And let em know we voted for Trump and Vance and Kennedy and Musk and Gabbard and we see hope in that. And responsibility.
The machine isn't done with him. Their battle against him has only now changed gears. Expect disturbances. Praying for peace. Praying for God to be working on His heart for his and our good. Praying for a turn around towards God.