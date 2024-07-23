https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future

https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/pact_for_the_future_-_rev.2_-_17_july.pdf

Pact for the Future

1. We, the Heads of State and Government, representing the peoples of the world, have gathered at United Nations Headquarters to protect the needs and interests of present and future generations through the actions agreed in this Pact for the Future.

There will be no vote of citizens to approve this; instead, the UN General Assembly will claim the authority to approve the document via some visiting heads of state, many of whom are owned by the global cabal. No accountability. An end run around governments.

2. We are at a time of profound global transformation. Too many of our fellow human beings face avoidable suffering. We are confronted by a growing range of catastrophic and existential risks. If we do not change course, we risk tipping irreversibly into a future of persistent crisis and breakdown.

Since COVID appeared, governments have worked tirelessly to break down our institutions and create more poverty and despair. We plan to use this deliberate debasement of our societies to demand the changes we seek.

3. Yet this is also a moment of hope and opportunity. Global transformation is a chance for renewal and progress grounded in our common humanity. Advances in knowledge, science, technology, and innovation, if properly and equitably managed, could deliver a breakthrough to a better and more sustainable future for all.

Embrace the Great Reset, fools. We will manage you.

4. We believe there is a path to a brighter future for all of humanity, including for the most vulnerable. Through the actions we take today, we resolve to set ourselves on that path, striving for a world that is safe, sustainable, peaceful, inclusive, just, equal, orderly, and resilient.

We keep repeating these buzzwords—aren’t they beautiful?— but nothing we have done has brought anyone safety, peace, inclusivity, justice, equality, order—or the two undefinable qualities, resilience and sustainability. Instead we have tried to make your world come crashing down, so you will come begging for our help.

5. This will require a recommitment to multilateralism, without which we can neither manage the risks nor seize the opportunities we face. This is not an option but a necessity. Our challenges are deeply interconnected and far exceed the capacity of any single State alone. They can only be addressed collectively, through strong and sustained international cooperation guided by trust and solidarity.

No one is safe until everyone is safe. Give up your ideas of nation states and sovereignty.

6. We recognize that the multilateral system and its institutions, with the United Nations at the centre, must be strengthened to keep pace with a changing world. They must be fit for the present and the future – effective, prepared, representative, inclusive, interconnected, and financially stable.

Give the UN more money, forever, and we will happily manage you.

7. Today, we pledge a new beginning in international cooperation. The actions in this Pact represent meaningful changes to multilateralism so that it delivers a better future for people and planet. This will enable us to fulfil our existing commitments while rising to new and emerging challenges and opportunities.

“Meaningful changes to multilateralism”? The end of nations? One World government?

8. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and its purposes and principles. We also reaffirm that the three pillars of the United Nations – sustainable development in all its dimensions, peace and security, and human rights – are equally important, interlinked and mutually reinforcing. We cannot have one without the others.

International law? Peace? What are you doing about Ukraine, Gaza, etc? Why did the WHO remove human rights protections from Article 3 of its proposed IHR amendments if human rights are an essential pillar of the UN system?

9. The quest to achieve sustainable development for all, leaving no-one behind, is and will always be a central objective of multilateralism. We reaffirm our enduring commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals. We will urgently accelerate progress towards achieving the goals, including through concrete political steps and adequate finance. Poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, remains the greatest global challenge and its eradication is an indispensable requirement for sustainable development. We are mindful that sustainable development can only be secured if we succeed in drastically mitigating global CO2 emissions in order to keep temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius, and support developing countries to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change.

No child left behind. Hmm. That didn’t age well. Need some new PR.

Remember, no citizens voted for the precious sustainable development goals, which you use like a noose around our necks as you reduce our living standards. You will supply equity by impoverishing everyone equally?

Your evidence-free claim that a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius will bring Armageddon is a joke.

10. The UN Charter commits to protecting succeeding generations from the scourge of war. With that scourge taking on new and more dangerous forms, our efforts must also evolve. We will comply with our obligations under international law and reverse the erosion of international norms. We will make full use of all the instruments and mechanisms set out in the UN Charter and international law, intensify our use of diplomacy to resolve our disputes peacefully, strengthen accountability and end impunity.

We are in the middle of an ethnic cleansing in Gaza while you piously mouth platitudes and do nothing. The world knows you are not serious.

11. Every commitment in this Pact is fully consistent and aligned with international law. We reaffirm the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the fundamental freedoms and protections enshrined Pact for the Future: Rev.2 17 July 2024 therein and we will place human rights at the heart of our actions to implement the Pact. We will protect and promote all human rights, recognizing their universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness and we will be unequivocal in what we stand for and uphold: freedom from fear and freedom from want for all without discrimination.

Here is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. I do not recall the UN ever lifting a finger to protect these rights. In fact, your agency (the WHO) quashed many of them during COVID.

12. None of our goals can be achieved without the full, equal and meaningful participation of all women and girls. We reaffirm our commitment to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and to accelerating our efforts to achieve gender equality, women’s participation and the empowerment of women and girls in all domains and to eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

May I remind you of the thousands of allegations of sexual abuse brought against UN peacekeepers and WHO staff—which are generally covered up. We do understand you want women working so they too can be taxed.

13. On the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations, we pledged to reinvigorate global action to ensure the future we want and to effectively respond to current and future challenges, in partnership with all stakeholders.

Your donors are your stakeholders. What about the rest of us? You don’t partner with us. We don't accept your phony Pact for the Future nor any UN authority over us.