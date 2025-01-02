https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/wpro---documents/emergency/surveillance/avian-influenza/ai_20241213.pdf

https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/influenza/h5n1-human-case-cumulative-table/cumulative-number-of-confirmed-human-cases-for-avian-influenza-a(h5n1)-reported-to-who--2003-20249d5ab868-3256-497f-a60b-a89692e72368.pdf

And here are the cases and deaths for the 5 years prior to the COVID years, 2015-2019: 48 deaths worldwide over 5 years, 43 of which occurred in Egypt, 3 in Indonesia and one each in China and Nepal. My point is that the possible impaired surveillance during COVID probably had little to nothing to do with the rarity of cases. This is an extraordinarily rare disease that has never spread person to person, and is unlikely to do so without lab interference.