Updated WHO Bird Flu cases and deaths, 1/1/2015-12/13/2024 by year and nation
From 1/1/2020 to 12/13/2024 there were cumulatively 9 reported HUMAN deaths worldwide
https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/wpro---documents/emergency/surveillance/avian-influenza/ai_20241213.pdf
https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/influenza/h5n1-human-case-cumulative-table/cumulative-number-of-confirmed-human-cases-for-avian-influenza-a(h5n1)-reported-to-who--2003-20249d5ab868-3256-497f-a60b-a89692e72368.pdf
And here are the cases and deaths for the 5 years prior to the COVID years, 2015-2019: 48 deaths worldwide over 5 years, 43 of which occurred in Egypt, 3 in Indonesia and one each in China and Nepal. My point is that the possible impaired surveillance during COVID probably had little to nothing to do with the rarity of cases. This is an extraordinarily rare disease that has never spread person to person, and is unlikely to do so without lab interference.
Have you ever noticed that pandemic is DEM surrounded by PANIC?
(Courtesy Unstructured)
How are they testing for the bird flu? If they are using the scam PCR test that they used for C19, people need to RESIST with every ounce of their being!