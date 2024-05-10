"Urgent Pandemic Messaging of WHO, World Bank, and G20 is Inconsistent with Their Evidence Base"/ Brownstone
In other words, the whole pandemic preparedness escapade is a sham, based on fake "spillover" and denying lab origin of COVID, misrepresentation of the data on pandemics. Kinda like climate change 2.0
When international agencies make claims of an “existential threat” to humanity and advocate for urgent action from countries, it should be a safe assumption that they are consistent with their own data. However, a review of the data and evidentiary citations underlying the claims of the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank, and the Group of Twenty (G20) reveals a troubling picture in which the stated urgency and burden of infectious disease outbreaks, namely those of pandemic threat, is grossly misrepresented. These discrepancies in key documents and subsequent recitations in pandemic preparedness proposals have significant policy and financial implications. Disproportionate pandemic preparedness based on these false premises risks a significant opportunity cost through unnecessary diversion of financial and political resources away from global health priorities of higher burden. As WHO Member States plan to transform the way international health emergencies are managed at the World Health Assembly in May 2024, there is a crucial need to pause, rethink, and ensure future policy reflects evidence of need.
Full article at Policy Insights
Well - since I wrote an argument describing exactly HOW the COVID numbers were manipulated in the US, representing less than 5% of actual deaths, and less than half of that of heart attacks the prior year - I have been relentlessly censored. My blog attacked. My server hacked.
And I know why - because they intend to do it again and as usual I was right over the target. I have a unique perspective with 10 years in a hospital company, 5 of them in IT as the Director of IT Quality for an international hospital company - and I was there when they created those systems used to report the deaths.
I even names names of who was involved with proof - CDC, FDA, HHS, CMS (division of HHS), Congress, WHO, Bill Gates. My next article I never wrote since this July 2020 article resulted in immediate censorship, blocking, and hacking of my BUSINESS was about Francis Collins (Fauci’s boss), Fauci, Gates & their “global flu vaccine” again with the FDA.
I should move that article and my videos over here so they get seen. We cannot do their again based on fake manipulated data!!! People need access to information to decide for themselves.
WHO pandemic treaty = ushering of the One World Government. They are all pressing for this enslavement pandemic treaty