Using Foundations for Quid Pro Quos, and to assure great jobs for out of work politicians
Snapshots of unseemly donations in the US, Australia, New Zealand and the UK
The Clinton Foundation
Australia’s former Prime Minister Gillard and Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation
Now she is Chairman of the Board of the Wellcome Trust, Jeremy Farrar’s old haunt
Kevin Rudd, former Australian Prime Minister, who donated Australian taxpayer dough to the Clinton Foundation and then got many plum jobs in the US. Now he is Australia’s ambassador to the US. He sought to become UN Secretary-General.
Jacinda Ardern, who like Kevin Rudd also received a sinecure at Harvard after trashing New Zealand, has now received a gift of US $20 million dollars from Melinda French Gates.
Boris Johnson, former UK PM and good buddy of Bill Gates, gave nearly 2 billion dollars to Bill Gates’ favorite charity, GAVI, along with other heads of state also donating. What will each receive in return?
It is not clear yet how Boris will cash out. But we can be assured he will.
I have said for years "if I were President for 24 hours and could do anything I wanted without limits the first thing I would do is to end all 501 C tax exemptions". Next would be to exit the US from the UN and all affiliates permanently and remove them from NYC. Then get rid of the Federal Reserve and return to the gold standard. The list is much longer but they are the top 3.
These tax exempt foundations emerged after the Income Tax Amendment was passed in 1913. It was a bankers' move to finance the massive government debt anticipated by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. Rich people supported the amendment because of legislation that would allow them to park their money with "non-profits" that have grown like cancer and become the source of unspeakable evil. Not just the Clinton Foundation, but the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller, Carnegie, and Ford Foundations, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Atlantic Council, the Brookings Institution, etc., etc., etc. All claim to be "charitable" or"educational." All are fascist to the core, plus they provide employment to massive cadres of Ivy League twerps who couldn't earn a living in the private sector if their lives depended on it. A system that is totally bizarre, perverted, and disgusting.
https://www.amazon.com/Our-Country-Then-Richard-Cook/dp/1949762858