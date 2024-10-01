Vaccines have a unique place in US law that shields them from liability. This enables manufacturers to take risks they might not otherwise take.
COVID taught a lot of people that liability shields are dangerous. Now 31 Congress members want to remove that shield
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/9828/cosponsors
The final bill text is not yet available. Below is The Defender article about the bill. This is a hugely important issue if we are to prevent injuries in future that are the result of a lack of accountability for vaccine producers, planners and administrators.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/30-lawmakers-sponsor-bill-end-liability-protection-vaccine-makers/
Honestly only 31 trying to combat this evil is just not enough. I’m contacting my reps.
When I was 7 around 1975 or so my neighbor friend’s younger sister was killed by a vaccine. The well known pediatrician was sued and put out of business. This is why the 1986 Vaccine Safety Act passed. Why Reagan signed it leaves me pissed.