The Executive Editor “abruptly stepped down” at the Washington Post.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/business/washington-post-executive-editor-abruptly-steps-down-amid-newsroom-shake-up-5661695

Ms. Buzbee, hired by The Washington Post in May 2021 by then-chief executive Fred Ryan, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Major Restructuring Operations

Her abrupt departure comes after a miserable few years financially for the news industry, including The Washington Post, which has bled subscribers to the point where Mr. Lewis told employees in May that the company lost $77 million in 2023 and saw a 50 percent decline in viewership since the highs of 2020.

“To speak candidly, we are in a hole, and have been for some time,” Mr. Lewis told staff during a presentation on May 22, according to the publication’s own reporting.