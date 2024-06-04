WaPo saw a 50% decline in readership "since the highs of 2020"
Take that Jeff Bezos and the other mainstream media on life support. Censorship and propaganda only work for so long.
The Executive Editor “abruptly stepped down” at the Washington Post.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/business/washington-post-executive-editor-abruptly-steps-down-amid-newsroom-shake-up-5661695
Ms. Buzbee, hired by The Washington Post in May 2021 by then-chief executive Fred Ryan, did not immediately return a request for comment.
Major Restructuring Operations
Her abrupt departure comes after a miserable few years financially for the news industry, including The Washington Post, which has bled subscribers to the point where Mr. Lewis told employees in May that the company lost $77 million in 2023 and saw a 50 percent decline in viewership since the highs of 2020.
“To speak candidly, we are in a hole, and have been for some time,” Mr. Lewis told staff during a presentation on May 22, according to the publication’s own reporting.
The Washington Compost
It’s a good feeling to watch them go down.