We give Israel the bombs to blow Gaza to smithereens, and now we will airdrop the survivors packages of civilian aid. Is Biden getting a cut on both spends?
When do we get a real president? If they do that to Gazans, they will do it to us, too
People who treat other people as if they are worth less than animals will have no qualms about killing their own countrymen.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/biden-orders-airdrops-to-expand-humanitarian-deliveries-to-embattled-gaza-5598874
The U.S. government will begin airdropping humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip in hopes of widening the flow of critical supplies to civilians in the embattled territory.
Speaking at a White House meeting on Friday, President Joe Biden said the United States would join the Kingdom of Jordan and other neighboring countries that have delivered humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by air after the outbreak of fighting in the territory.
The U.S. president said his administration would look for additional avenues to speed the flow of humanitarian supplies into the territory, “including the possibility of a marine corridor.” The Gaza Strip is bordered to the west by the Mediterranean Sea.
President Biden’s moves to expand humanitarian aid came a day after a chaotic incident in which dozens of people were killed, and hundreds more were injured amid reports of gunfire and stampeding as a convoy of trucks delivered supplies overland along the Nabulsi roundabout in north Gaza. There are conflicting claims about what caused these deaths and injuries, with the Israeli government attributing many of the casualties to people being trampled as a crowd beset the aid trucks and looted the supplies. Other reports suggest people in the crowd were killed when Israel Defense Force (IDF) members lining the humanitarian corridor fired their weapons.
While the exact circumstances are still unclear and under investigation, Egyptian, Jordanian, and Saudi Arabian foreign ministry officials placed much of the blame for the injuries and deaths on the Israeli forces in their initial reactions to the chaotic incident.
“The loss of life is heartbreaking,” President Biden said on Friday while discussing humanitarian aid and the incident along the Nabulsi roundabout. “People are so desperate that innocent people got caught in a terrible war unable to feed their families, and you saw the response when they tried to get aid in.” Go to Epoch Times for the full article.
Heartbreaking? Really? Cut the war aid to Israel, Ukraine and everywhere else, you bleeding heart SOAB.
We give Israel the bombs to blow Gaza to smithereens, and now we will airdrop the survivors packages of civilian aid. Is Biden getting a cut on both spends?
What short memories some have. I appended the start of a 2016 Reuters article that clearly states the US was giving Israel 38 billion dollars in military assistance. The largest such aid package in US history.
No doubt when the material is used up, they get more. The military contractors make out, the military is happy, Israel grows in size, as it has been doing every since it was formed, little by little. Get out a history book.
This is what the US did too. Gradual land grabs. Check out all the European wars: land grabs. Many started with false flags. Theirs and ours. Read your history and then you might be able to know what is happening in Israel riight now. Lose the propagandized excuses. WHO had been paying off Hamas? Not only Qatar; Israel too. It is a scam
I doon't bow to the bot troll armies whose job is to enforce a false narrative during a genocide.
The hypocrisy and insanity of the US government is off the charts.
From proxy wars in Ukraine and all over the Middle East, to wide open borders, to trans-for-kids campaigns, to pushing fraudulent "climate crisis" agendas, to vaccine mandates, to being in bed with the WEF/UN/WHO in all aspects - the list of corrupt, treasonous and psychotic actions goes on and on.
In addition, any criticism of any Israeli policy or action is instantly attacked as "anti-Semitism."