https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_GRI_EverybodysBusiness_Report_2010.pdf
It's weird to think I was matriculating to Harfraud when this came out, suspicious of the globalist agenda but like many kids assuming it was the way forward without much thought. Only once I got on the inside of academia and its affiliated NGOs and initiatives did I realize that nothing added up, corruption was rife, perverse incentives marked every ambition of those directing these things. Nobody questioned anything, it was so dumb – everybody was full of pretentious pomp too; truly the "Galactic Empire" kind of vibe. Globalists just want to be the new nobility, it's very clear – all the international scions I went to school with who were onboard with this stuff (and aiming to find positions therein) were just trying to fulfill the antiquated expectations of their (perhaps confucian, perhaps feudal) class and parents. All well intentioned of course, all paving the road to hell however. Rejoice, my fellow rebel scum!
Perfect example of how utopian thinkers are clueless as to what is possible. The world is less integrated and less at peace than it has been in decades thanks to the control freaks who want more than humans are capable of. In pursuit of utopian conditions, they destroy most everything they touch. If they had a brain, they would have never trashed the US constitution and generated tons of unpayable debts and unfunded liabilities. Woe unto them.