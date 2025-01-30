Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWhat Can I Say About Today's Hearing? I said the same thing about another hearing 20 years ago: "Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhat Can I Say About Today's Hearing? I said the same thing about another hearing 20 years ago: "Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing"And there was plenty of sound, with Democrat Senators routinely raising their voices in outrage. So, I have very little to add but thisMeryl NassJan 30, 2025162Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWhat Can I Say About Today's Hearing? I said the same thing about another hearing 20 years ago: "Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1095Share162Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterWhat Can I Say About Today's Hearing? I said the same thing about another hearing 20 years ago: "Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1095SharePreviousNext
He had amazing composure. The outrage was bizarre. I also think the yes and no questions should be banned. If the point is to hear what the candidate has to say, the questions are not only useless but misleading.
The “theater” was bizarre. So obviously fake outrage. Kennedy made them look like idiots. I do think it helps to stay calm as they pretend to be outraged.