The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found 297 PCR-positive dairy product samples for H5N1 avian flu, including cottage cheese and sour cream. Now, in covid times, one can imagine the headlines: cows' milk is a danger to human health as it transmits bird flu; it's time to quarantine all cows. Had the modellers been involved, we might have seen a call f…

CARL HENEGHAN

MAY 10

Share Trust the Evidence

Now, in covid times, one can imagine the headlines: cows' milk is a danger to human health as it transmits bird flu; it's time to quarantine all cows. Had the modellers been involved, we might have seen a call for a massive cull of bovines with screeches to stockpile prophylactic antivirals for millions - what happened in 2005.

However, this story has yet to hit the deadlines. Why?

The agency tested the sample for viable replicating viruses using egg inoculation and found all were negative. Tests on 96 PCR-positive retail milk samples were negative. They then tested 201 more PCR-positive dairy product samples, including cottage cheese and sour cream. All were negative for viable virus.

The World Health Organization hastily put together a webinar on the public health risk of avian influenza (H5N1) detected in US dairy cattle. The expert reaction was reassuring.

“The message was also reassuring in regard to food safety with pasteurization successful in limiting virus in consumer milk and milk products despite genetic material of the virus (but not infectious virus) being found in 20-40% of supermarket milk samples in the US. There are large amounts of infectious virus in the milk of heavily infected cows, and the finding of remnants of the virus in pasteurized products isn’t too surprising.”