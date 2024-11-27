https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russian-state-media-how-fast-can-oreshnik-missile-hit-us-bases-across-world

Russia continues to warn the West over its newly unveiled Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile. The Kremlin days ago touted that Washington has now understood and better been able to grasp Putin's warnings and red lines more clearly after last Thursday's missile strike on a Ukrainian defense industry facility in Dnepropetrovsk. Importantly, the Oreshnik is capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. State media has produced yet another ominous segment showcasing the purported reach of the new hypersonic weapon. The Sputnik segment emphasized that Europe has no protection against such a missile which can reach Mach 11, and it even warned it can reach many US missile bases. The publication wrote, "Check out Sputnik's video to learn how quickly the Oreshnik missiles can reach US bases in the Middle East, in the Pacific and Alaska, as well as the missile silos in the United States." Watch below: Below is some of the information claimed of the Oreshnik missile, featured in the Russian publication.

All of Europe (except Iceland) is within the Orechnik’s range.

How fast can the Oreshnik missile hit US bases across the world?

1. Middle East Distance and flight time from southern Russia:

US airbase in Kuwait: 2,100 km, 11 minutes; US 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain: 2,500 km, 12 minutes; US Air Base in Qatar: 2,650 km, 13 minutes; US Air Base in Djibouti: 4,100 km, 20 minutes.

2. Pacific and Alaska Distance and flight time from Kamchatka:

Air Base in Alaska: 2,400 km, 12 minutes; US Air Force and Navy Base in Guam: 4,500 km, 22 minutes; US Air Force and Navy Bases in Pearl Harbor: 5,100 km, 25 minutes.

3. Minuteman III missile silos Distance and flight time from Chukotka:

Minuteman III missile silos in Montana: 4,700 km, 23 minutes; Minuteman III missile silos in Minot, North Dakota: 4,900 km, 24 minutes.

Last Friday, Russian state media sources have begun publishing specs for the Oreshnik missile, claiming it flies at Mach 10+, and can reach 5,500km in distance, or 3,400+ miles (as a medium-range weapon). A retired Russian Army colonel and military analyst, identified as Viktor Litovkin, has described, "The West does not have missiles that fly at such a speed or hypersonic missiles at all." He claimed further, "Although the US has repeatedly boasted that it has such missiles, it has never demonstrated a missile flight. They appeared to show missiles that flew at a supersonic speed of 5.5 times the speed of sound or Mach 5.5. However, hypersonic speed begins at Mach 6-7."

Meanwhile, Gold is down $100 for the month and down a few dollars for the week. Which to me means don’t sweat this, it is for show.