The conservation easement bill (SB207) will be heard by the Senate Ag Committee tomorrow (2/19) at 10:30am. So PLEASE if you have not yet sent Senator Harshbarger an email do so right now. You can copy and paste the information below or send your own message. It can be as simple as…

Background on Conservation Easements

A conservation easement1 is a legally-binding agreement between a property owner and a nonprofit organization – typically a land trust – or a government agency2 that restricts development on the land covered by the easement, usually in exchange for tax benefits for the property owner.3 The property owner who donates or sells the easement – called the “grantor” – retains partial ownership rights over the land but relinquishes rights to use the property for development.4 The organization to receive or buy the easement – called the grantee – holds interest in the property and enforces the restrictions.

Property owners typically are motivated to place their land in a conservation easement by deductions from federal and state taxes, by a desire to shield their property from development,5 or by the threat of government land-acquisition or land-use regulations.6 To receive tax benefits, landowners must agree to allow the land to be used for one of the following: outdoor recreation for the general public; protection of animals, plants or ecosystems; preservation of open spaces – for either farming, forestry, or ranching7 – or for scenic enjoyment for the general public; or the preservation of historic land or structures.8

They also must donate the easement to a government agency or a “qualified” nonprofit organization, defined as a charitable organization “that receives a substantial portion of [its] support from the public and government entities.”9And they must agree that the easement will be held in perpetuity, meaning all future landowners of the easement are bound by the terms of the deed. The intended purpose of the easement is to preserve the land for the benefit of the general public.10