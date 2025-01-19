Who are Casey, Calley and Grady Means, and What are They UP TO?
Deb Lerman expands on her piece from 4 days ago
Here is Deb Lerman’s January 15, 2025 deep dive into the Casey and Calley Means phenomenon. Below that is today’s article with important back-story suggesting they (and especially their father) are part of the military industrial globalist putsch.
RFK Jr has been my most trusted source on childhood vaccine safety since before COVID. I often defer to him or CHD rather than provide my own research on this topic. I REALLY trust his judgment. Could he be getting misled here? Consider the intelligence of RFK. If so, he'll figure it out. I also believe Trump is sincere in wanting to straighten out the epidemic of childhood disease. Is he being played too? The writer must think the Means are unusually clever.
One of the more discrediting statements the author made was:
" I used to believe that RFK Jr. shared a genuine passion for this agenda. Now I’m not so sure"
Considering what RFK has sacrificed for decades challenging the rich and powerful, and the personal hit he took to join Trump, I find this questioning his motives offensive.
Look at the people Trump is putting into office besides RFK Jr. You think these 2 can play off of them? Not buying it. If RFK Jr and the team nominated by Trump can't straighten it out, we're all screwed.
There is always a certain energy I pick up when I see the blob trying to control the narrative; I do believe the Mean's are part of it. I love tucker, but I think he is part of it, maybe Joe Rogan (the eye in the center of his forehead is a clue). I dunno.... I wish we could just trust in some people, but too many are controlled by different means, but how the Means family came out with their message and became so popular so quickly is a clear indication. If people are shadow-banned, those typically are truth tellers. Not lackeys. ugh. It's so hard to discern sometimes. Thank you for sharing!