WHO getting desperate over the Treaty. Maybe because it could lose tens of billions for its annual budget if it fails to gain approval?
Today they call it a pandemic accord. They refuse to use a single name to confuse the unwary.
Are they faith-based partners or are they paid-off flunkies? The apron, with the GAVI logo and a title “Oral Cholera Vaccine” says everything you need to know about who owns WHO and sets the agenda. https://www.who.int/news/item/28-03-2024-faith-based-partners-voice-support-for-pandemic-accord
Note the final sentence below: this statement was not released by the WHO, oh no, it was released by the astro-turfers themselves. https://www.who.int/news/item/27-03-2024-world-of-work-stakeholders-voice-support-for-the-pandemic-accord-highlighting-workers--rights-and-needs-during-pandemics
WHO getting desperate over the Treaty. Maybe because it could lose tens of billions for its annual budget if it fails to gain approval?
Time to defund the WHO worthless eaters.
Thanks for all your efforts Meryl. You are a giant hero.
I'm still not sure why we would trust the same people who say we need to depopulate the earth with our "health" during a "pandemic"... When we look at the people who back the WHO, Gavi, and so many of these other agencies and corporations that say they just care so much about us, we can point to almost every single one of them and see them saying that we need to have less people on the planet. If I came to your house with a weapon and told you that you need to die as soon as possible to save the earth but then told you that I have some great medicine for you that will make you live a long, happy and healthy life... um, wouldn't you at least question my motives? Why is it when these monsters pretty much do the exact same thing, people line up for whatever "cure" they are giving out? It's madness on a level I never thought I'd see in my lifetime. Sigh. I'm so sick of it all.