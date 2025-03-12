Notice the WHO does not say they died “Due to” monkeypox. It is likely that most or all died due to their co-morbidities.

https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/documents/emergencies/mpox-sitrep_-48.pdf

The International Health Regulations allows the Director-General to declare emergencies (as he is doing right now) at will, with no standards, whenever he pleases. He is not obliged to listen to his experts. In fact, he picks the “experts.” Why would any country participate in this charade of public health?