WHO's Monkey business update
In Africa in 2024, 5 people died per month with MPOX. This year it is 10. The emergency therefore must continue. Hail the unproven vaccine!
Notice the WHO does not say they died “Due to” monkeypox. It is likely that most or all died due to their co-morbidities.
https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/documents/emergencies/mpox-sitrep_-48.pdf
The International Health Regulations allows the Director-General to declare emergencies (as he is doing right now) at will, with no standards, whenever he pleases. He is not obliged to listen to his experts. In fact, he picks the “experts.” Why would any country participate in this charade of public health?
I did my graduate work in public health at UC Berkeley, and back in the 1980s, I served as a consultant to the World Health Organization. I once had respect for WHO. However, they do not deserve any respect...and until there are revolutionary changes in that organization, it does not deserve financial support from the USA.
Seems doubtful we'll soon rid ourselves of this medical mafia, right?