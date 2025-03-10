I started paying attention to the entire vaccine space in 1999, after being shocked out of my stupor when I heard all the other talks at the National Vaccine Information Center meeting, where I was giving a talk on anthrax vaccine. Before that, I thought the anthrax vaccine was a disaster, a terrible mistake, and if I could just convince the right people the mistake would be rectified. I thought the other vaccines were fine, and I had gotten very many of them, never hesitating.

I was wrong on both counts. After meeting with members of Congress, Generals, dozens of DC staffers, NIH staff… after a full year of hearings conducted by Dan Burton’s Committee on Government Reform, culminating with a report titled Unproven Force Protection… It wasn’t enough to stop the program. It still took multiple judicial decisions to stop the mandatory anthrax vaccinations. And then after about 18 months (the DC swamp has found that by 18 months everyone forgets the past) FDA rubber-stamped the vaccine license without fulfilling the judge’s orders, and the program was back. Our appeal was thrown out.

I am grateful for those years, which gave me a PhD in how Washington works. I attended many hearings, meetings at CDC, NIH, visited the FDA library with our wonderful deceased colleague Russ Dingle and others.

Another thing I learned during those years was that all these agencies were worried about a dread disease I had never learned about in med school. Its name was Vaccine Hesitancy. It was being studied aggressively even 25 years ago. I first heard the phrase “Knowledge, Attitudes, Beliefs (KAB)” back then. The agencies were probing the hot polloi (us), to find the chinks in our mental constructs about vaccines. HOW COULD THEY CHANGE OUR MINDS SO WE DEVELOPED ABSOLUTE TRUST IN VACCINES? Millions of bucks were spent studying our KAB, even then. All the CDC employees knew what KAB meant. I was the odd man out who didn’t. They also sought out KOLs to convince us. Key Opinion Leaders. I didn’t know that term, either.

I found this all very curious, but hey, governments waste money and anthrax vaccine was a military project, so I figured the military mindset (OBEY or else!) might be at the root of it. Boy was I wrong, again. Because 25 years later those studies continue, nonstop. Is this vaccine hesitancy research project a brainwashing program, a slush fund or both?

If you have been reading my musings for long, you will know that I now believe the VACCINE PROJECT and the PANDEMIC FEAR PROJECT were selected to be used to create a new world order during the 1990s, when climate change was found to be an insufficient imperative to induce the population to roll over and take up a new way of life.

Both the climate change and pandemic fear narratives were used to create new industries in which the chosen elite could make money through government contracts, while generating massive slush funds to carry out other parts of the new world order project. But I digress.

So I was thrilled to see that some of this nonsensical “research” will now end. But this social science “research” is also being conducted by other agencies, including CDC, so I hope the rooting out of “vaccine hesitancy” research does not start and end in Bethesda.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/03/10/vaccines-nih-rfk-research-canceled/