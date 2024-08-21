Share this postWill YOU let it happen again?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWill YOU let it happen again?Meryl NassAug 21, 2024242Share this postWill YOU let it happen again?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther86Sharehttps://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1825951970404045267242Share this postWill YOU let it happen again?merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther86SharePreviousNext
The government can go f*ck itself! No one with any sense will EVER trust them again. Certainly, I will not! And I didn't take the poison jab!
Didn't comply first time around. Why start now? I will die on this hill sans mask or jab. Up the irons, pricks!