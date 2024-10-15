It is happening now. WHY? What is its mission? Well, actually, it does not seem to have a mission. It’s mission is to solve global health problems. But what are they? The World Health Summit fails to say what problems it was formed to solve. Let’s have a look at some of what is happening there. First, its empty mission statement:

Next, its leadership overlaps with that of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) which I wrote about yesterday. The 2 people below are major players in the GPMB as well as the World Health Summit. Ilona is a bigshot on pandemics. They will steer the meetings in the desired direction. Note how neither bio tells us anything about them.

You know the globalists want to convince us they really care about climate change, and so they make tiny efforts, such as planting a tree for every attendee. In fact, one goal of the WHO and the World Health Summit is to comingle HEALTH and CLIMATE CHANGE until the world thinks they are basically the same thing—no health without climate amelioration. This is the current scheme to make us all go along with the climate narrative. Below the wordsmiths try to waffle through the fact that several thousand people are flying in from all around the world, since “in-person encounters” are desirable, (the better to identify future spies and fellow travellers) yet flying causes climate change.

Look at the first sentence, intended to brainwash readers into thinking, “Climate change is one of the most pressing health issues of our time…”

What is the meeting about? Its theme is "Building Trust for a Healthier World" so I assume it is about misinformation and trying to get general agreement to go after freedom of speech, which is a principle embedded in many national constitutions.

What will it discuss? It seems to echo the themes of the Pact for the Future, with an addition of a pledging session:

WHS 2024 Central Topics

From Pledges to Progress: Financing Global Health Solutions

Antimicrobial Resistance : Roadmap to Future Resilience (One Health—Nass)

Empowering Futures: Strategies for Women' s and Children's Health (so-called reproductive health is always on the agenda—Nass)

The Climate-Health Nexus : Pathways to Action for Equity

Fostering Youth Leadership : Strengthening Voices for Impact (Let’s pull in more of the people who have been brainwashed since birth—Nass)

Artificial Intelligence: A New Era in Digital Health

Note, however, when each topic above is given several paragraphs, specific problems and specific solutions are never mentioned. Here is just one example:

https://www.worldhealthsummit.org/summit/program-and-topics.html

Empowering Futures: Strategies for Women's and Children's Health Empowering women and children is crucial for advancing global health and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ensuring their health and well-being leads to stronger, more resilient communities. Prioritizing the needs of women and children and involving them in decision-making processes fosters a healthier, more equitable world for all. Women make up the majority of the health work force and provide most of the informal care in communities. 2024 marks the thirtieth anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), held in Cairo – a landmark moment in which 179 governments committed to placing sexual and reproductive health and rights, women's empowerment, and the reduction of inequalities at the core of sustainable development. Despite progress, significant opportunities remain to fully achieve the Cairo agenda, particularly regarding women's health. The health of women and children is of critical concern because systemic inequalities remain, particularly in marginalized & underserved communities. Social and economic inequalities, such as limited access to health care and education, intensify their vulnerability. Additionally, gender inequality and the risk of violence and exploitation further impact their well-being. Furthermore, women carry a significant burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) worldwide, underscoring the urgent need for targeted interventions and health services that address their specific needs. To advance women’s and children’s health, it is crucial to uphold commitments, prioritize reducing health disparities, accelerate research and innovation, and build new partnerships. Looking forward, embracing diversity and equity in health care policies and practices is essential to ensuring that all individuals have equal access to quality health care and opportunities for healthy development. Honouring the commitments made at Cairo and leveraging new opportunities for collaboration and innovation empowers future generations to thrive in a healthier and more equitable world. Furthermore, bridging gendered and diverse leadership gaps and advocating for inclusive health agendas is essential for achieving the SDGs and Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Innovative strategies and diverse leadership are needed in realizing sustainable progress in women's and children's health.

Below seems to be the major goal of the summit, an opportunity for nations to pledge more $ to the WHO. It seems the US did not avail itself of this opportunity—perhaps with the upcoming election, the Biden Harris team decided they did not need people like me complaining about how our tax dollars are being doled out to globalists who can’t even be bothered to say how it is to be spent.

Here are some of the World Health Summit partners, the usual suspects, in case you were interested. Given these friends, it was a rather pitiful haul for the WHO, don’t you think?