Oil in the northeast has been stolen by Kurdish forces, sent to Turkey for onward sales. Yet the Turk aligned group is a deadly enemy of the adjacent Kurds. Erdogan hates the Kurds, as they would like to have a corner of Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran to create Kurdistan.

Below is where a separate Kurdistan is desired, which would require taking pieces of Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran. Pray that there will be a peaceable solution.