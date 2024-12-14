Worth having a map of Syria up now
The strip grabbed by Israel adjacent to the Golan Heights is missing (light gray)
Oil in the northeast has been stolen by Kurdish forces, sent to Turkey for onward sales. Yet the Turk aligned group is a deadly enemy of the adjacent Kurds. Erdogan hates the Kurds, as they would like to have a corner of Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran to create Kurdistan.
Below is where a separate Kurdistan is desired, which would require taking pieces of Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran. Pray that there will be a peaceable solution.
A peaceable solution is desired, but not likely. So many places to pray for peace. Perhaps it is naive of me to think that… someone always wants to be ‘in charge’. Whether it is the UN, EU, NATO, US, Israel, Turkey, China, Rome, BRICS… Arab states.
Maps would do well with an agriculture and natural resources overlay.