Yes, lab-made and lab-held viruses do jump out of the lab and have killed lots of people and caused pandemics too
Extremely important paper by Martin Furmanski, MD that no one knows about
https://armscontrolcenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Escaped-Viruses-final-2-17-14-copy.pdf
The formatting gets lost when I try to transfer the article to substack, so please go to the URL above to read it. This very carefully researched and written paper reveals Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis caused for 40 years from poorly inactivated vaccines; 2 smallpox outbreaks occurring in the same UK lab, after which the principal investigator committed suicide, many SARS-1 lab escapes and much more. Really the seminal collection on this subject.
Thanks, Meryl, an important, unearthed article.
I appreciate your tireless work.
“In a place where there are no humans, one must strive to be human.” Hillel, the Elder
At first I thought this article must be joking! Shows you how well the propaganda works, no? Thanks for the enlightenment.