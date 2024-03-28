You are not excited about the AG petition because you did not read it! It is DYNAMITE
SO here I go giving you the full text, highlighted for easier digestion. This should blow the socks off our state officials.
Tell me what you think about this. Then tell me how you will use it to extricate ourselves from the WHO in your state. We are here to assist you.
Grrr, why can’t I enlarge this?
https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/sites/default/files/images/executive-management/WHO%20Petition%20(FINAL).pdf
It’s a step in the right direction. It’s multiple states rather than just one. And the WHO are not elected officials! They should have no bearing on policy in the United States.
By chance is there a url to this AG petition that I could use to forward to my Senators, Congressman and State AG?? I would love to get NC on that list.