Last year, our organization spent about $200,000 overall which included posters, handouts, bumper stickers, some travel and speeches at many events, including 7 parliaments. I took 6 trips to Europe in a year, most of which (but not all) was paid by the local groups to whom I spoke and gave interviews. We also spent money putting on a breakfast for Congresspersons and their aides, sponsored by Senator Ron Johnson, with 10 excellent speakers, which was well attended. About 8 groups contributed to that event, which we organized. I was invited to meet privately with Rand Paul and Thomas Massie, and I did a breakfast briefing on the WHO for about 16 Republican congressmen and women. We liaised with grassroots groups around the country, as well as with professional groups.

Given various fees to Stripe and Substack, and additional charges when subscribers decide to dispute a fee, I receive about 80% of what is donated. I then pay income tax on that money, further reducing what can go to Door to Freedom.

Last year I thought I could simply turn over all Substack donations to Door to Freedom (and I did) and it would be a ‘wash,’ but it does not work that way. I was limited to getting a tax deduction on only some of my substack income (up to half my total income) and paid a lot of taxes on the rest.

Door to Freedom raised roughly $260,000 last year from (now) over 1400 paid subscribers and several hundred direct donors. We put on a free 2 day symposium a month ago (The Attack on Food and Farmers) with 38 speakers, and now we are paying PR professionals to advertise it for us on social media, and to develop “catchy” summaries and clips. I am throttled on X so I hope this works to spread the word, because we want everyone to understand it is important to consider future food shortages and other attack on our food.

Especially timely were three talks on weather modification and Nexrad. I hope you won’t miss them. Scroll down on this page where we posted each talk to get to this one:

Since our sprint to stop the WHO slowed down in June while we added other concerns to our palette of work, having successfully shown up the WHO efforts for what they really were, donations slowed while subscriptions went up.

This may be a GOOD thing!!

Due to taxes and fees, only roughly 60% of your Substack payments reach our 501c3 Door to Freedom. Whereas if you paid Door to Freedom directly, through Stripe, a credit card or by sending a check, we would keep close to 95% or 100% of your donation.

Here are graphics of my total subscribers on substack and revenues for the past 3 months. I have about 42,000 subscribers and 53,000 followers.

Simultaneously, revenues are down since mid summer.

Door to Freedom makes it hard to find the donate button on our DoorToFreedom.org home page. You have to scroll to the very bottom of the page to find it.

We put out a free weekly newsletter (unless I am travelling or have COVID) to keep readers up to date, especially if reading all the substack articles is too much to handle. You do not need to be a donor to subscribe. All our materials are free to share, but because our efforts are so important, we appreciate donations that allow us to keep writing, traveling, speaking and making a difference. [In the 2 months from around Aug 30-Nov 2] I will have been physically speaking in Charlottesville, VA; Litchfield, Maine; Tokyo, Japan, Waltham, MA, Anchorage, Alaska and Pittsburg, PA.]. I am receiving no fees for these talks, and I am paying part of my travel costs, thanks to your donations! The talks help connect people, give everyone hope and ideas, let us know whether we can trust one another, and help to build a movement. That is why I have traveled so much. I will also be doing plenty of Zoom talks as well and will be on Good Morning CHD-TV at least monthly.

Thanks to everyone reading this for your attention, your support, your heartfelt wishes and prayers, your money if you still have some, and your efforts to turn the ship of state around. We hope to continue to call on you as we move toward further legislative efforts after the election. [Rep. Andy Biggs’ HR 1425 “Exit the WHO” bill passed the House a few weeks ago, but is not being sent to the Senate. We will work on that later.]

We will continue to inform you about the international agencies, and whenever we need you to speak up, we will let you know.

TAKE GOOD CARE—MERYL