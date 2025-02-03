Feb 03, 2025

Alexander Dugin sees the dismantling of USAID by Trump and Musk as a critical blow to globalism and U.S.-led liberal dominance.

The liquidation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is an event whose significance can hardly be overstated. When the Soviet Union abolished the Comintern (Third International) and later the Cominform, structures that advocated the ideological interests of the USSR on a global scale, it marked the beginning of the end for the international Soviet system. Although the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance (COMECON) and the Warsaw Pact Organization existed until 1991, their demise was essentially predetermined during Khrushchev’s time.

Something similar is happening today in America, as USAID was the main operational structure for the implementation of globalist projects. Essentially, it was the primary transmission belt for globalism as an ideology aimed at the worldwide imposition of liberal democracy, market economics, and human rights, while dismantling sovereign states and overthrowing regimes capable of resisting this on a global scale.

Through this agency, globalism was embedded in various countries. That is why USAID was financed with a substantial portion of the U.S. federal budget: about 1% — amounting to $50 billion annually. When you factor in subsidies from other globalist structures, this figure at least doubles. Thus, approximately 2% of the American treasury was spent on this agency each year. One can only imagine the material resources this organization possessed. Additionally, it was closely integrated with a certain segment of the Central Intelligence Agency (most USAID branches worldwide served as cover for CIA activities, into which globalist ideas were actively embedded).

After sweeping out the previous U.S. political leadership — super-globalists — Donald Trump began purging the CIA of representatives from this globalist structure. The banning of USAID is a critical, fundamental move, the importance of which, as I said, cannot be overstated. This is especially true because countries like Ukraine largely depend on this agency, receiving significant funding through it. All Ukrainian media, NGOs, and ideological structures were financed by USAID. The same applies to almost the entire liberal opposition in the post-Soviet space, as well as liberal regimes in various countries, including Maia Sandu’s Moldovan administration and many European political regimes, which were also on USAID’s payroll.

And suddenly, all of this collapses. Sure, some committed liberals will continue their activities out of ideological conviction, but they are a very small percentage. The vast majority of liberalism and global liberal networks operate on the principle of “money for loyalty.” But whose money funds this liberal “loyalty”? It is USAID’s money. Therefore, without USAID — and given that Elon Musk has called it a “criminal organization responsible for deaths” — this funding for subversive activities will cease. This, in turn, is a blow to the entire global liberal environment. Essentially, it is a missile strike on the headquarters of globalism. And Trump and Musk made it happen.

The consequences, in my view, will be profoundly felt in all countries. We will suddenly realize that this oppressive pressure on our Russian society is coming to an end. It is no secret that USAID helped draft Yeltsin’s Constitution in 1993, through which it controlled Russia. Before that, it played a role in the collapse of the Soviet Union, laying the foundation for the creation of the Russian Federation, which was initially intended to be part of the global world under the direct control of USAID and the globalist elites.

Vladimir Putin began resisting this external control as soon as he came to power in 2000, focusing on strengthening sovereignty. However, USAID operated in Russia until 2012. It was only when Putin assumed his third presidential term that USAID was officially banned from Russia. Indirectly, of course, it continued to exert influence, as much of the political opposition and many representatives of the so-called “sixth column” remained closely tied to it. Only now is this coming to an end.

I must admit, this news is so significant that it is hard to comprehend. Until recently, we believed that globalists were a permanent fixture, that USAID was an almost eternal structure, and that the U.S. would always be the vanguard of globalization. We thought nothing could be done, and no one could change this. But it turns out that it can be changed — and it already has been.